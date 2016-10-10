Bibb County names Teacher of the Year

While growing up, Dominique Nichols would play “school” with his cousins and friends.
On Monday night, his journey from childhood games to becoming an educator paid off as the Westside High School teacher was named the 2017 Bibb County Teacher of the Year. Nichols recounted his passion for teaching and credited others for motivating him to become a better educator.
The early childhood memory of playing school stood out to the English and Language Arts teacher.
“My mom and aunt would get on me because I wouldn’t let anyone else be teacher,” Nichols joked before those in attendance at the ceremony held at Mercer University.
The Teacher of the Year is selected by a committee comprised of current and former educators and school district personnel. This year 40 people were nominated for the award by their respective schools, including runner-up Ronny Fuerniss from Heritage Elementary School.
The other three finalists were Connie McCain, Rutland Middle School; Darryl Silas, Northeast High School; and Marissa Rondina, Rutland High School.
Nichols will now vie for the 2018 Georgia Teacher of the Year award in the spring.
Nichols, who has taught for nearly four years, decided to become an educator when he developed a special connection with campers at a Fort Valley State University program.
“Give the right support and (a) teacher that really cares and looks into the heart of a child – all children can learn,” he said in a video profiling the finalists.
Moments after being named Teacher of the Year, Nichols said the award is not an indication of him being the best educator of the year in Bibb, but instead is an example of the investment many others have made in him during his professional career.
“Never in a million years did I imagine I would be standing in front of you accepting this prestigious honor,” said the graduate of Fort Valley State University and Georgia College. “I am humbled and most appreciative.”
Westside High Principal Julia Daniely credits Nichols for how he carries himself in and out of the classroom.
“When you meet Mr. Nichols, you know he is a natural born leader,” she said.
The 2016 Bibb County Teacher of the Year Morgan Jarvis of Howard High School said the previous year has been a special journey for him.
“Every one of you in here who is Teacher of the Year did so because you are someone special — someone special to the students, special to faculty and special to the community,” he said. “Be humble and take this in for everything it is.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
