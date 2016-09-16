Midstate students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Three Middle Georgia students were named semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship recently.
About 16,000 students nationwide were named to the list out of 1.6 million entries, with 7,500 scholarships being awarded in the spring. Scholarships can be worth as much as $2,500.
Mount de Sales Academy’s Lydia Good, the Westfield School’s George Culpepper and Houston County High School’s Paul Carter made the list, which was based on PSAT scores during their junior year. Finalists will be announced in February.
Jeremy Timmerman: 478-744-4331, @MTJTimm
Comments