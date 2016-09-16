Middle Georgia State offering info sessions for nursing programs

Anyone interested in a career in nursing can attend informational sessions about Middle Georgia State University’s nursing programs.
The university offers bachelor’s and associate’s degrees in the field, and faculty from those programs will be in attendance at the sessions to present information and answer questions.
The session schedule is as follows:
▪ Macon Campus — Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., Jones Building room 145; Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m., Jones Building room 145
▪ Warner Robins Campus — Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., Thomas Hall room 132
▪ Dublin Campus — Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, Dublin Annex room 208.
For more information, call 478-471-2761.
Jeremy Timmerman: 478-744-4331, @MTJTimm
