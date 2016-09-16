Toddlers get chance to learn at Go Fish center

Youngsters will get a chance to learn about the outdoors at the Go Fish Education Center in Perry this week.
On Friday, the Toad-ally Toddlers! program will hold its “Outdoor Opposites” session at the center, located at 1255 Perry Parkway near the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The program is intended for children ages 1 through 4, but siblings may attend. Session times are 9:15-10:15 a.m., 10:15-11:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.
The session is no additional cost above the admission to the center, which is free for children ages 2 and under, $3 for ages 3-12 and $5 for 13 and up. Registration is required, though, because there are a limited number of slots available, and interested families can visit www.gofisheducationcenter.com/calendar to register.
For more information, email gofisheducationcenter@gmail.com.
Jeremy Timmerman: 478-744-4331, @MTJTimm
