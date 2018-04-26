Friends wouldn’t give her gas money for their beach trip. Then her car got ‘sandwiched’

Four young women returned to Macon after a recent trip to the beach. The young woman who drove them, a 19-year-old, later told the police that when they arrived home two of her passengers never gave her any money for gas. The two passengers, who are sisters, were said to have gotten angry when the driver refused to take them to Warner Robins. The driver, however, did allow the two to sit in her car, a 2014 Nissan Sentra, while they waited for someone to pick them up, a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the April 22 episode said. Several hours later, after the sisters were gone, the 19-year-old went to a gas station for a fill-up. The sheriff’s report said she noticed something strange. The gas she was pumping wasn’t going into the tank. Something was clogging her car’s fuel hatch. Then she remembered that she and her passengers had taken an ice chest on their trip and some food to make sandwiches had been left in the cooler. “She … could see ham and mayonnaise in and around the tank,” the sheriff’s report noted. She tried to clear the clog but couldn’t and the deputy told her the car may not be safe to drive.
A woman who lives on Napier Avenue in Macon was unloading groceries from her trunk the afternoon of April 21 when a guy described in a sheriff’s report as “a neighbor and former friend” marched up and told her he “wanted his money.” The report doesn’t mention why the woman may have owed the guy $230, just that when the woman said she didn’t have it the fellow reached into her trunk and grabbed a doll she had just bought for a child’s birthday party. Then he ran off with it. The doll, said to be worth about $50, was a “large-size Moana,” a character from the animated Disney movie by the same name.
Dispatches: A Macon man posted an ad on craigslist to sell his motorcycle. He was asking $2,300 for the 2008 Honda CRF150R. A prospective buyer agreed to meet him at Union Elementary School on the city’s west side the night of April 18. The buyer handed the seller 23 $100 bills and asked to ride the bike. Then he rode away and never came back. The seller then realized the money he’d been given was counterfeit. . . . About 7 a.m. on April 18, a Bibb sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a report of a shouting naked man running down Lone Oak Drive in east Macon’s Shirley Hills neighborhood. It wasn’t clear what he was shouting, but it was clear that he was nude. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the guy and later noted in a report that the man, 30, of Roberta, said “his clothes were at a house down the street and he had no place to go.” He was taken to jail.
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
