A guy at McDonald’s nearly swiped her purse. She scared him away with one word

A Bonaire woman who was having lunch at McDonald’s on a recent Saturday in Macon was almost treated to a magic show. The featured disappearing act? Her purse. A Bibb County sheriff’s report of the episode, which happened in the McDonald’s at the corner of Pio Nono Avenue and Eisenhower Parkway, said the woman, 59, had placed her pocketbook on a seat in the eatery’s dining area. She then stepped over to fix herself a drink at a beverage station a few feet away. When she turned back around, she noticed that a man in his early 50s with a brown jacket “had laid his jacket on top of her purse, concealing it to attempt to pick it up.” The woman, though, startled the surreptitious snatcher. She walked up behind him, the sheriff’s report said, and very loudly told him, “Really?” When the man picked up his jacket, the woman’s purse slipped out of it and hit the floor. The man “hastily exited,” the report said, and took off toward a Walgreens, where he was soon caught and jailed for theft.
There was a report of a “disorderly customer” one morning last month at Five Star Hyundai on Riverside Drive in north Macon. Someone at the dealership told the cops that the customer had called to complain “because an item was not fixed on his car that he recently bought,” a Bibb sheriff’s report said. The customer “became irate and began to cuss on the phone and got very loud,” the report added. Twenty minutes later, the customer showed up at the dealership and yelled at an employee there and “got in his face,” the sheriff’s write-up said. The angry man told the employee that “he better fix his vehicle or he will ‘slap the (expletive) out of him.’” The report doesn’t mention what may have been wrong with the car. The employee, the report went on, “stood there and listened to (the customer’s) cussing and yelling and saying he was going to slap him for 10 minutes until (the customer) decided to leave.” Another employee told the cops that the customer had, before leaving, threatened to slap him too. A sheriff’s deputy later went to the man’s house. The man was charged with disorderly conduct and told not to return to the dealership.
Dispatches: In late February, a woman looking for a place to live went into the office at River Walk Apartments on Riverside Drive. She complained that the lobby television was too loud. Then she threw an ink pen at an apartment employee. A sheriff’s report said she then told the employee she didn’t want to live there after all, and that the employee replied that was probably a good idea. . . . Georgia game wardens report a rash of springtime “fishing without permission” complaints. . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio April 3: Dispatchers telling a deputy on patrol that a Macon woman needed help with “a herd of cats at her door.”
