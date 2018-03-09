Trapped in food mart, Corona-stealing suspect threatens to ‘tear this store up!’

When two guys ambled into the Quick Serve food mart on Emery Highway in east Macon the other night, they had, as a Bibb County sheriff’s report phrased it, “aspirations to steal beer.” One of the guys grabbed a case of Corona. He stashed the beer on the floor near a cooler. Then he walked to the counter and began a “meaningless conversation” with the cashier “to distract her,” the report of the 3 a.m. episode on March 2 said. Meanwhile, his partner in the high-level criminal endeavor scooped up the beer and ran outside. The first guy, though, was still in the store when the clerk locked him inside using an automatic switch to secure the door. When the cops wheeled up, the beer bandit who had escaped took off in a getaway car, leaving his associate behind. The captured fellow, 26, was heard saying that if the clerk “don’t open this door, I am going to tear this store up!” He wouldn’t tell who his buddy was and he was jailed for shoplifting.
The checkout line at a Dollar General store in east Macon was backed up the night of Feb. 22. A customer at the front of the line was, as a Bibb sheriff’s report noted, “taking a long time.” Then the slowpoke placed her money on the counter instead of in the clerk’s hand. When the clerk complained, the customer went off. “The customer,” the sheriff’s report said, “then went and got a pole out of her car.” The report doesn’t describe the pole, just that the woman toting it returned to the store and began hurling baskets at the clerk. The customer was gone when the cops got there.
Dispatches: Here at the Cop Shop, we appreciate it when the police take care to make note of people’s dialogue in their reports. A recent write-up by a sheriff’s deputy in Macon was a fine example of capturing the language of real life and, as it were, the utterances of misfortune. On March 6, someone stole a man’s black 2011 Honda Civic on Heard Avenue in south Macon. The man had gone to help his female cousin move. According to the deputy’s report, the cousin was preparing a bottle for her baby when she heard the man, her cousin, yell, “My (four-syllable expletive) car’s gone!” The car turned up crashed in a ditch on the city’s west side. . . . A Macon woman went to the cops the other day to report that another woman, the grandmother of one of her relatives, had been harassing her on Facebook, “telling her children … that she is bipolar, telling them that she will hurt them, and telling them to go to their school counselor and complain about their mother.” . . . One night in late February on Case Street, which runs off Mumford Road near Napier Avenue in Macon, a 32-year-old woman was arrested for battery. An eyewitness said the woman had, as a sheriff’s report noted, slapped her husband’s friend in the face “for no reason.”
(Listen to Joe Kovac Jr.’s “Cop Shop Podcast” every week at macon.com. Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.)
Comments