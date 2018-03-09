Trapped in food mart, Corona-stealing suspect threatens to ‘tear this store up!’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 235 Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... Pause 281 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 296 Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park 284 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup 654 Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble 202 Crime Patrol: Bibb sheriff's deputy patrols north Macon and Unionville 264 Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store 55 Ax-wielding robber smashes store gaming machines 75 Our best photos from Warner Robins state championship game against Miller Grove 71 Late 3-pointer gives Warner Robins first basketball state championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a beer-stealing caper, a woman in a Dollar General wielding a pole, and a Facebook harasser. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

