    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of why a Macon mother called the cops on her unruly son. This episode also features a report of an attack on a repo man. Another segment features an argument about a tossed salad.

Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Man slings salad on Macon woman’s car in spat over ‘sexual’ text messages

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

November 10, 2017 12:00 AM

Dispatches: A woman on Drury Drive off Ridge Avenue in Macon said her boyfriend flung salad all over her car on Oct. 25. She had apparently brought him the salad home from where she works. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report about the incident, she said he also kicked a dent in the car’s door after she confronted him about texting an ex-girlfriend “some sexual things.” . . . On Oct. 23, a man “dressed as a woman” went into the Dollar General store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Macon and, according to a sheriff’s report, walked out without paying for four packs of bacon stashed in a purse.

About Cop Shop

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.