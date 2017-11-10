Man slings salad on Macon woman’s car in spat over ‘sexual’ text messages

More Videos 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? Pause 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 0:50 Robot dog debuts at City Council meeting 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 1:20 Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon 2:56 Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 0:44 Toms excited to be re-elected 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 1:39 Nizialek on mentoring younger punters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cop Shop Podcast: Mom dials 911 when son calls her 'bro' This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of why a Macon mother called the cops on her unruly son. This episode also features a report of an attack on a repo man. Another segment features an argument about a tossed salad. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of why a Macon mother called the cops on her unruly son. This episode also features a report of an attack on a repo man. Another segment features an argument about a tossed salad. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

