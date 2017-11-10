Man slings salad on Macon woman’s car in spat over ‘sexual’ text messages

Dispatches: A woman on Drury Drive off Ridge Avenue in Macon said her boyfriend flung salad all over her car on Oct. 25. She had apparently brought him the salad home from where she works. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report about the incident, she said he also kicked a dent in the car’s door after she confronted him about texting an ex-girlfriend “some sexual things.” . . . On Oct. 23, a man “dressed as a woman” went into the Dollar General store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Macon and, according to a sheriff’s report, walked out without paying for four packs of bacon stashed in a purse.
