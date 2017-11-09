Attacker threatens to ‘kill you, white boy,’ when Macon repo man tows car

More Videos 1:20 Monroe County chase ends in head-on crash in Macon Pause 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 1:53 Police chase ends in head-on crash 0:29 Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud' 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:43 Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:44 Toms excited to be re-elected 1:39 Nizialek on mentoring younger punters 2:23 Where can you take a gun on Georgia college campuses this fall? 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cop Shop Podcast: Mom dials 911 when son calls her 'bro' This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of why a Macon mother called the cops on her unruly son. This episode also features a report of an attack on a repo man. Another segment features an argument about a tossed salad. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the story of why a Macon mother called the cops on her unruly son. This episode also features a report of an attack on a repo man. Another segment features an argument about a tossed salad. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

