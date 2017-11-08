Macon mom dials 911 when unruly son calls her ‘bro’

One afternoon late last month, the cops were sent to see about a “disorderly juvenile” on Jeff Davis Street in Macon. The street runs between Anthony Road and Telfair Street near Tindall Heights south of downtown. A 35-year-old woman there said her teenage son was “being disrespectful” and wouldn’t listen, a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Oct. 23 episode said. All the mother wanted the teen to do was wash some dishes. She said he could then “go do what he wanted.” As the mother reached for his shoulder, the son, 17, jerked away and yelled, “Don’t put your hands on me, bro!” To which his mom replied, “I’m not your bro, I’m your mother.” She also told him to “lose his attitude,” the sheriff’s report noted. After that, the son continued pulling away, saying, “I’m not about to touch the dishes.” The mom apparently then told him to “just get out” because, as the report put it, “she can’t get across to him no matter what.” She told the deputy that her son “back talks and pushes everyone in his way,” and that she “can’t deal with him.” The son had wandered off by the time the deputy got there.
