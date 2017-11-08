Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Macon mom dials 911 when unruly son calls her ‘bro’

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

November 08, 2017 12:00 AM

One afternoon late last month, the cops were sent to see about a “disorderly juvenile” on Jeff Davis Street in Macon. The street runs between Anthony Road and Telfair Street near Tindall Heights south of downtown. A 35-year-old woman there said her teenage son was “being disrespectful” and wouldn’t listen, a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the Oct. 23 episode said. All the mother wanted the teen to do was wash some dishes. She said he could then “go do what he wanted.” As the mother reached for his shoulder, the son, 17, jerked away and yelled, “Don’t put your hands on me, bro!” To which his mom replied, “I’m not your bro, I’m your mother.” She also told him to “lose his attitude,” the sheriff’s report noted. After that, the son continued pulling away, saying, “I’m not about to touch the dishes.” The mom apparently then told him to “just get out” because, as the report put it, “she can’t get across to him no matter what.” She told the deputy that her son “back talks and pushes everyone in his way,” and that she “can’t deal with him.” The son had wandered off by the time the deputy got there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a report of man at an IHOP in nothing but his boxer shorts; a brawl between parents over a basketball goal; and the always amusing "Dispat

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... 3:56

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...
Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 4:42

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades
Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park 4:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.