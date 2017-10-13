Macon man cut with kitchen knife can’t recall what made girlfriend stab him

Dispatches: A 25-year-old man who suffered a slight stab wound to his right thigh the other night in Pendleton Homes told the cops he couldn’t remember what he and his girlfriend had fussed about before she jabbed him with a kitchen knife. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the clash, the girlfriend, 24, was last seen leaving the Houston Avenue apartments in Macon while wearing a pink top. The boyfriend wasn’t sure what else she had on. . . . On Oct. 3, a man at the corner of Third and Cherry streets in downtown told the police that another guy had been bullying and assaulting him “for quite some time,” a Bibb sheriff’s report said. The bully went by the nickname “ATL.” “The true identity of ATL isn’t known,” the report added.
