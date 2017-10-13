Macon man cut with kitchen knife can’t recall what made girlfriend stab him

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

Pause
She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

MSO rehearses for `A Fond Farewell' 1:56

MSO rehearses for `A Fond Farewell'

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Libby's Closet helping Prep School families 0:35

Libby's Closet helping Prep School families

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest' 1:52

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest'

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... 3:56

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 4:42

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park 4:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup 4:45

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Macon man cut with kitchen knife can’t recall what made girlfriend stab him

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

October 13, 2017 4:00 AM

Dispatches: A 25-year-old man who suffered a slight stab wound to his right thigh the other night in Pendleton Homes told the cops he couldn’t remember what he and his girlfriend had fussed about before she jabbed him with a kitchen knife. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the clash, the girlfriend, 24, was last seen leaving the Houston Avenue apartments in Macon while wearing a pink top. The boyfriend wasn’t sure what else she had on. . . . On Oct. 3, a man at the corner of Third and Cherry streets in downtown told the police that another guy had been bullying and assaulting him “for quite some time,” a Bibb sheriff’s report said. The bully went by the nickname “ATL.” “The true identity of ATL isn’t known,” the report added.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers

Pause
She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

MSO rehearses for `A Fond Farewell' 1:56

MSO rehearses for `A Fond Farewell'

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Libby's Closet helping Prep School families 0:35

Libby's Closet helping Prep School families

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest' 1:52

Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest'

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... 3:56

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 4:42

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park 4:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup 4:45

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

  • Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a report of man at an IHOP in nothing but his boxer shorts; a brawl between parents over a basketball goal; and the always amusing "Dispat

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.