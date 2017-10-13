Macon man cut with kitchen knife can’t recall what made girlfriend stab him

More Videos 3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers Pause 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:56 MSO rehearses for `A Fond Farewell' 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 0:35 Libby's Closet helping Prep School families 1:52 Boy who drowned at High Falls 'lived life to the fullest' 3:56 Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... 4:42 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 4:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park 4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of slippers from a Macon CVS. This episode also features the story of a DUI suspect doused with Polo cologne. Other segments include mention of a Macon man jabbed with a kitchen knife and the story of a downtown bully named ATL. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph