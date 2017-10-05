More Videos

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues.

Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Furious boyfriend flings girlfriend’s keys into tree when he can’t find jewelry

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

October 05, 2017 12:00 AM

The fracas began when a teen couldn’t find his grill. (Not the kind you cook on, but the jewelry worn on teeth.) The 18-year-old “got extremely upset” about losing the thing, a Sept. 26 Bibb County sheriff’s report said of the episode on Graham Road in northeast Macon. His live-in girlfriend, 19, reportedly told him she was going somewhere. That’s when the boyfriend took her car keys and threw them “high into a tree … making them irretrievable,” the sheriff’s report said. The write-up didn’t mention whether the keys were found.

About Cop Shop

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.