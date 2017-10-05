Furious boyfriend flings girlfriend’s keys into tree when he can’t find jewelry

More Videos 1:07 Cam Newton comment irks many who say it was sexist Pause 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:48 Trump nominated him as U.S. district judge, but who is Tripp Self? 1:13 Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon" 0:58 Warner Robins defeats Houston County 1:34 Lorenzo Carter: 'We play old-school football' 2:41 Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues. jkovac@macon.com

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Lizella mother and son who fought over brandy. This episode also features a boyfriend-girlfriend spat over a tooth grill and some car keys thrown in a tree. Other segments include mention of a Macon aunt whose niece claims offered her a ride to work at Kroger and the wouldn't let her out, and our occasionally amusing overheard-police-scanner dialogues. jkovac@macon.com