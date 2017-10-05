Furious boyfriend flings girlfriend’s keys into tree when he can’t find jewelry

The fracas began when a teen couldn’t find his grill. (Not the kind you cook on, but the jewelry worn on teeth.) The 18-year-old “got extremely upset” about losing the thing, a Sept. 26 Bibb County sheriff’s report said of the episode on Graham Road in northeast Macon. His live-in girlfriend, 19, reportedly told him she was going somewhere. That’s when the boyfriend took her car keys and threw them “high into a tree … making them irretrievable,” the sheriff’s report said. The write-up didn’t mention whether the keys were found.
