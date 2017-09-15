A taxi driver took her to Walmart, waited two hours while she shopped and then …

Dispatches: A driver for Yellow Cab in Macon told the cops that he took a woman to Walmart on Gray Highway on Aug. 18 and then waited two hours while she shopped. He then drove her home to the Pleasant Hill neighborhood near Walnut Street. The woman, 31, got out, went into a house and refused to pay the fare, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. When a sheriff’s deputy spoke to the woman, the report noted, she “stated that she didn’t have the money to pay and that she wasn’t going to pay.” She was charged with theft of services. . . . A man who lives in the Kings Park neighborhood in eastern Bibb County reported a theft at his house on Majestic Court in late August. According to a sheriff’s report, the man, 52, said someone broke in while he was locked up in jail, which was most of the month. He said the culprit took about $5,000 worth of clothes — or as he put it, “a lot” of them — and rearranged the furniture in his living room.
