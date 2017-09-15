More Videos

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about the theft of three Papa John's pizzas; the story of a man accused of going nuts over some tables; and a strange burglary at a man's house while he was away in jail. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr.

A taxi driver took her to Walmart, waited two hours while she shopped and then …

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

September 15, 2017 12:00 AM

Dispatches: A driver for Yellow Cab in Macon told the cops that he took a woman to Walmart on Gray Highway on Aug. 18 and then waited two hours while she shopped. He then drove her home to the Pleasant Hill neighborhood near Walnut Street. The woman, 31, got out, went into a house and refused to pay the fare, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. When a sheriff’s deputy spoke to the woman, the report noted, she “stated that she didn’t have the money to pay and that she wasn’t going to pay.” She was charged with theft of services. . . . A man who lives in the Kings Park neighborhood in eastern Bibb County reported a theft at his house on Majestic Court in late August. According to a sheriff’s report, the man, 52, said someone broke in while he was locked up in jail, which was most of the month. He said the culprit took about $5,000 worth of clothes — or as he put it, “a lot” of them — and rearranged the furniture in his living room.

