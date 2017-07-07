Howard Johnson guest shoves housekeeper, squirts woman with peroxide

Dispatches: When a housekeeper at the Howard Johnson motel on Riverside Drive in Macon went to clean Room 305 about noon on June 24, the guests were supposed to have already checked out. But when the housekeeper knocked, a man in the room opened the door and shoved her, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. The man, 50, then started cussing at a woman staying with him. The report said he “grabbed a bottle of hydrogen peroxide and squirted it all over her clothes.” The man was jailed on battery and other charges. He was banned from the motel. . . . Cops charged a 56-year-old Macon man with DUI after he was caught with an open can of Coors Light in his Toyota Camry at the rest stop on Interstate 475 the afternoon of June 23. People at the rest stop had complained about the man, saying he was panhandling. According to a sheriff’s report, he denied panhandling but told a deputy “he was only there because his wife thought he was at work and he was playing hooky.” . . . A Statesboro man was arrested in Coffee County on June 25 after he was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. The man, 30, was in a gold Buick Century when a Coffee deputy spotted him on U.S. 221. The man appeared to be taking sips from a foam drink cup. He said there were candy Pop Rocks in the cup. The cops, though, said it was meth.
