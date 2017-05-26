Mother-in-law threatens to give daughter-in-law black eyes to teach her ‘lesson’

More Videos

Hester happy with Kickoff Classic win 0:44

Hester happy with Kickoff Classic win

Pause
Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

Quick tour of I-75 construction 2:05

Quick tour of I-75 construction

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

Peach County and Houston County face off 1:07

Peach County and Houston County face off

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season 0:32

Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... 3:56

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail

    This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Mother-in-law threatens to give daughter-in-law black eyes to teach her ‘lesson’

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

May 26, 2017 8:00 AM

Dispatches: A woman in northern Monroe County called the cops one afternoon in late March and said she had been in a fight with her mother-in-law. They were arguing about the younger woman’s kids. According to a sheriff’s report, the mother-in-law admitted throwing dishwater on the daughter-in-law to “teach that (expletive) a lesson.” The mother-in-law, as she was about to be handcuffed, said she wanted to give the younger woman two black eyes and “really make it worth it.” . . . On the morning of May 10, a manager at the Family Dollar store at 800 Pio Nono Ave. in Macon caught a shoplifter cramming six air fresheners down his pants. . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio the morning of May 10, a dispatcher’s call about “a 10-year-old refusing to go to school.” . . . Overheard the evening of May 17, another Bibb dispatcher telling of a man who had been “hit over the head with a shovel by his brother.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.