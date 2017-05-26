Mother-in-law threatens to give daughter-in-law black eyes to teach her ‘lesson’

More Videos 0:44 Hester happy with Kickoff Classic win Pause 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:05 Quick tour of I-75 construction 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:07 Peach County and Houston County face off 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 0:32 Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 3:56 Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

