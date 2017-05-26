Mother-in-law threatens to give daughter-in-law black eyes to teach her ‘lesson’

Dispatches: A woman in northern Monroe County called the cops one afternoon in late March and said she had been in a fight with her mother-in-law. They were arguing about the younger woman’s kids. According to a sheriff’s report, the mother-in-law admitted throwing dishwater on the daughter-in-law to “teach that (expletive) a lesson.” The mother-in-law, as she was about to be handcuffed, said she wanted to give the younger woman two black eyes and “really make it worth it.” . . . On the morning of May 10, a manager at the Family Dollar store at 800 Pio Nono Ave. in Macon caught a shoplifter cramming six air fresheners down his pants. . . . Overheard on Bibb sheriff’s radio the morning of May 10, a dispatcher’s call about “a 10-year-old refusing to go to school.” . . . Overheard the evening of May 17, another Bibb dispatcher telling of a man who had been “hit over the head with a shovel by his brother.”
