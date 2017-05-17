Couple’s money spat sours when man grabs bowl of vinegar

On a recent morning out off the Willacoochee Highway southwest of Douglas, a young couple’s argument over money soured. According to a statement put out by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the boyfriend, 20, went up to his 18-year-old girlfriend and “dumped a bowl of vinegar over her body.” Officials noted that soon after the May 11 incident “deputies were able to observe (the young woman’s) vinegar-soaked clothing.” She said she retaliated by punching her boyfriend in the face, the statement added. The boyfriend was later found hiding under a camper and “he admitted to tossing vinegar,” the statement said. The two were jailed on disorderly conduct charges.
