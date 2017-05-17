Couple’s money spat sours when man grabs bowl of vinegar

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:27 'When he pulled for the gun, the gun went off' Pause 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River 1:06 Warner Robins student must leave campus to take medical marijuana oil 3:04 Robin Hines looking to go slow early on with GHSA 3:44 Tour a Solar Power farm from the air 1:33 Race 'elephant in room' for health club closure 2:16 Forfeited crime money to fund position at rape exam site 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a boyfriend-girlfriend clash over money; a domestic dispute about socks that ends with a shattered window; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. jkovac@macon.com

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a boyfriend-girlfriend clash over money; a domestic dispute about socks that ends with a shattered window; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner. jkovac@macon.com