She walked out of the bar and next thing he knew his helmet was missing

His ex-girlfriend walked in after he did and sat down in front of him. They were at AP’s Hidden Hideaway, an eatery and bar on Broadway in south Macon, in the early hours of April 2. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, the ex-girlfriend, 51, didn’t speak to him until she got up to leave. When she left, the man, 61, said he went outside to check on his motorcycle. He noticed his helmet missing. He found it in what the sheriff’s report described as a creek nearby. It was full of water and had big scratches on it. Someone inside the establishment reviewed footage from security cameras and saw the ex-girlfriend throw the helmet into the woods. The ex-boyfriend went on to mention that since the pair broke up, the ex-girlfriend has been seen “in the middle of the night watching his apartment,” the report said. A week or so later, a sheriff’s deputy got in touch with the woman. She agreed to pay for the $110 helmet in $10-a-week installments, and to stay away from the guy.
