Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

April 14, 2017 7:00 AM

Thief with screwdriver hits jackpot at Macon food mart; man shoots self in butt

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

Dispatches: He had on a gray sweatsuit and a camo hat, and on the evening of March 28 he was at a food mart in the 1200 block of Anthony Road. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, he used a screwdriver to pry open a video poker machine and steal $2,230. . . . A man showed up at a Macon emergency room March 22 after suffering what he described as a beating at the hands of three men and two women at the Oak Grove Mobile Home Park on Houston Road in south Macon. The was no mention of what may have prompted the fray. According to a sheriff’s report, the man, 22, said one of the men hit him in the head “with the handle of what he described as a sword.” . . . On March 8, a 41-year-old man on Frederica Place in southwest Macon told the cops that “he was taking his .380 handgun out of his left back pocket (when) his gun accidentally discharged. … The .380 round went through-and-through on the left side of his buttocks.”

