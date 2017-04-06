She pulled up at the gas tanks, then passed out in her car — which had weed in it

A brand-new Kia Optima was parked at the gas pumps for more than an hour at the Marathon mart on Walnut Street the morning of March 21. Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were sent to check on the woman inside it shortly after 1 a.m. The woman, 35, was slumped over in the driver’s seat. A clerk at the store had tried to wake her, but she just looked at the clerk and went back to sleep. When sheriff’s deputies tapped on the car’s window, the woman, who is from Bonaire in Houston County, came to but seemed confused. The deputies smelled marijuana. “When we asked why she was sitting at the gas pumps asleep, (she) stated she was waiting on her fiance to come back from paying for the gas with her card,” the deputies’ write-up noted. The thing is, her fiance wasn’t in the store. He was at home. The deputies searched the car and found marijuana on the floorboard. They also found some Xanax pills. The woman was jailed on drug-possession charges.