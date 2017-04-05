Cop Shop Blog

April 5, 2017 8:00 AM

Explosive-sniffing dog drops stink bomb on floor of Georgia Senate

By Joe Kovac Jr.

As the legislative session wound down the other day, the flowered, deep-blue carpet of the Georgia Senate was soiled. It happened a couple of days before the annual paper-tossing festivities that signal the session’s end, but the confetti showers of hurled papers were probably not as messy to scoop. This mess wasn’t human. Dino, an explosive-sniffing canine and dutiful member of the Capitol police force, was said to be the culprit. You might say he offered up a floor resolution of his own — a sine die pie. As one law enforcement source told the Cop Shop in a text message, “During the morning bomb sweep on the 39th day of the 40-day session, the legislators weren’t the only ones full of crap.”

