Man says woman ‘kept me up all night then stabbed me’; Piggly Wiggly nabs bacon thief

0:46 DA: Man killed by Bibb deputy went for deputy's gun Pause

1:09 Sheriff speaks at vigil for man shot and killed by deputy

6:03 ‘He just shot him’: Witness describes deputy shooting shoplifting suspect

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

1:51 How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

2:35 Tunes and Balloons highlights from 2012 Cherry Blossom Festival

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver