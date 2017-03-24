Man says woman ‘kept me up all night then stabbed me’; Piggly Wiggly nabs bacon thief

Dispatches: The bleeding man’s explanation for what happened to him in the predawn hours of March 6 got right to the point. “She kept me up all night and then stabbed me,” the man, 55, told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy. The guy said he had been lying in bed at a house on New Clinton Road in east Macon when he was attacked. There was a half-inch cut on his forearm, an incident report noted, but the wound wasn’t serious. The 57-year-old woman who allegedly did the cutting said the man kept “provoking” her. In describing his supposed actions, the woman, according to the report, motioned with her hand “like a sock puppet,” saying that the guy “was going at her all night.” She was charged with battery. . . . At the scene of a shoplifting at the Piggly Wiggly on Rocky Creek Road in south Macon the morning of March 11, the suspect was “very combative,” a sheriff’s report said. The suspect, a 59-year-old Warner Robins man, was being held down by the store’s manager when a deputy arrived. The alleged shoplifter later admitted stealing food because, as the report put it, “he was hungry.” And, apparently, in the mood for bacon. There were seven packs of it crammed in his jacket. . . . . About 2 o’clock in the morning on March 13, a woman on Jackson Street in Macon called the police to report that a woman, 61, who lives near her had kicked in her front door. A sheriff’s deputy asked the 61-year-old why she did that. Because, she replied, the other woman told her to “get out of my face.” When the suspect began cussing and screaming and wouldn’t calm down, she was arrested for disorderly conduct. Then on the way to the county lockup, the deputy’s write-up said she “constantly was saying, ‘Thank you,’ for taking her to jail.”
Comments