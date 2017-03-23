She threw bleach and hurled Jose Cuervo, then her ex-boyfriend says she used her gun

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy on patrol about 3:30 a.m. was sent to a gas mart on Shurling Drive. A deputy from neighboring Jones County had a woman in the back of his cruiser who needed help getting her purse from her boyfriend’s house in northeast Macon. She also needed to retrieve something else: the rest of her clothes. All she had on was a white T-shirt. On the way to the boyfriend’s house off New Clinton Road, the woman, 29, explained why. According to the Bibb deputy’s report, the woman said she had been at the guy’s house on Northmore Drive in the small hours of March 4 when the guy’s ex-girlfriend, 32, showed up “kicking on the door and firing shots from a gun.” The 29-year-old woman ran to a nearby store, where she saw the Jones sheriff’s deputy and asked for help. Later at the boyfriend’s place, the ex-girlfriend was outside. The Bibb deputy knocked on the door. Inside, the boyfriend, 30, could be heard yelling, “She shot me,” the deputy’s report noted. After the ex-girlfriend was handcuffed, the man opened his front door. “His shirt was ripped and he had bleach and blood all over his body,” the report went on, adding that the man said he had a hunch his ex might show up. To keep her out, the man said he slid a washing machine against his back door. Sure enough, as she forced her way inside, the report added, she “grabbed a jug of bleach and threw it” at the man. She then ran in with a revolver, threatening to kill the other woman. But the 29-year-old had already fled to the store. The man said his ex then “grabbed a bottle of Jose Cuervo liquor and threw it at him while he was in the kitchen and came at him with the gun,” the report said. “He stated that he grabbed the gun and they tussled from the kitchen to the hall.” The gun went off in the struggle and the man was shot in the finger as he wrestled away the revolver. He locked the woman outside. She was arrested and jailed on aggravated assault charges.
