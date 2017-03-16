Man claims Tractor Supply co-worker slung hot coffee in his face

He says he arrived at work the afternoon of Feb. 28 to begin his shift at the Tractor Supply Co. distribution center in south Bibb County. The man, a 38-year-old man from Warner Robins, later told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that he tried to go into an equipment room to pick up a “scan gun,” and that when he did a female co-worker was leaving the room. He said that “all of a sudden” she threw hot coffee in his face and walked away, an incident report said. The man reported the episode to sheriff’s deputies a few days later on March 3, after going to a doctor and being told his injuries were not serious. He said he had notified his supervisor at work and that after surveillance footage of the supposed encounter was reviewed, the woman who’d flung the coffee was fired. The man claiming he had been splashed with hot coffee, though, wanted to press charges. Officials at Tractor Supply later told the deputy, according to his report, that “the complainant was arguing with (the woman) and trying to open the equipment door. … And the complainant was not allowed inside the equipment room. There will be no warrant issued at this time for simple battery.”
