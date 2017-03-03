It may be the strangest ‘domestic problem’ you’ll ever see in a police report

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst Pause

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

0:41 Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

0:36 Means helps lead Mercer past Wofford

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to return to racing

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry