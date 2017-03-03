It may be the strangest ‘domestic problem’ you’ll ever see in a police report

Dispatches: There was some kind of “domestic problem” at a house on Madison Street in Macon the afternoon of Feb. 17. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy went to the house, which sits just north of Georgia Avenue and a few blocks east of Interstate 75. A woman there later declined to discuss the matter with the Cop Shop, writing in an email that it was “very embarrassing” and that she did not want it in the newspaper. The deputy’s write-up didn’t go into detail about the nature of the incident, saying only that the woman and a man at the house had “a verbal argument over hamburgers.” . . . A suspect mentioned in a sheriff’s report of a burglary try at a house on Adger Road in southwest Macon on Feb. 16 was identified only as “Little Teddy.” . . . A Warner Robins woman jailed for shoplifting was said to have been caught trying to leave the Zebulon Road Wal-Mart in Macon on Feb. 16 without paying for a shopping cart full of merchandise. The items included: an iron, a stuffed elephant toy, lip gloss, deodorant, motor oil, fabric softener and a Yahtzee game. The woman, 35, said she “was on hard times” and planned to sell some of the stuff, a sheriff’s report said. When she was caught trying to slip out of the store, she complained, “I was almost out the door.”
Comments