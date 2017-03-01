Screaming woman hops on Waffle House table, flings sugar, napkins

When she was done throwing her tantrum, the Waffle House was scattered and covered — with hurled condiments, sugar jars and napkin holders. The outburst happened about 8 a.m. on Feb. 17 at the Waffle House just below Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard on Riverside Drive in north Macon. A Lawrenceville woman was sitting outside the restaurant in a Toyota Camry when a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy showed up to handle a “disorderly person” call. The disorderly person, it turned out, was the woman. And when the deputy went inside the eatery, customers pointed to her in the Camry. The woman, in the driver’s seat, wouldn’t roll down her windows when the deputy tried to talk to her. Then she got out and tried to leap over her just-opened car door to get away from the deputy. The deputy grabbed her and handcuffed her. Someone in the restaurant, according to the deputy’s write-up, said the woman had slung sugar jars, bottles of condiments and other table settings. When someone asked her to leave, the report went on, “she refused and stood on top of a table and started to scream. … Two condiment bottles and a sugar jar were damaged.” There was no mention in the report about what may have set the woman off. She was jailed on disorderly conduct and obstruction charges.
