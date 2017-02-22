‘Get this deputy, she beating me!’ he screamed before stripping naked at jail

There was a report of “a disorderly male” on Old Holton Road. A woman at a house there between Riverside Drive and Pierce Avenue in Macon had called the cops about 6 a.m. on Feb. 6 and told them that the unruly man was her husband. She said he was “drunk and high,” and that all night long he had been traveling back and forth between Macon and Warner Robins “getting drugs and drinking,” according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report. The husband, 39, “stammered” and tried to explain the situation to a sheriff’s deputy before deferring to his wife, saying, “Talk to her.” But the man apparently began hollering so much that the deputy handcuffed him and escorted him to a patrol car. He went on ranting, though, and the deputy’s account of the episode said that on the ride to jail the man said “over and over” that his wife treated her children “like friends” and even bought marijuana for the kids to smoke. At the county lockup, he refused to get out of the car, saying the deputy needed to “call someone to beat him and pull him out.” The deputy coaxed him out, but as they made their way toward the booking room, he dropped to his knees and flung himself into a wall, screaming, “Someone get this deputy, she beating me!” The deputy, according to her report, was doing nothing of the sort. She was busy writing his citation for disorderly conduct. “He was escorted to a holding cell,” the deputy’s write-up went on, “where he continued to yell and scream,” asking jailers to beat him. “While getting his information for in-processing ... he stripped completely naked and refused to do as he was told.”
