She found scandalous scratches on her Honda, so she asked her husband

0:50 Man charged in two shootings of pizza delivery drivers makes first court appearance Pause

0:43 Jacob Elijah Miller jailed in Brooklyn Rouse shooting

1:51 Gardner pleased with her Mercer team

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:16 Winning a big game at Dublin doesn't happen often

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

0:56 Well-known funeral home brought parklike feel to bustling south Macon

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection