She found scandalous scratches on her Honda, so she asked her husband

It isn’t all that uncommon for people to find messages from folks who are mad at them carved into the paint on their automobiles. Every week or two there are reports of such vandalism in Macon. But a recent case is one of the more unusual and rage-fueled that the Cop Shop has run across. It involves a 33-year-old Macon woman’s 2002 Honda Accord, which was left rife with scratched-on messages earlier this month. She told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that she wasn’t sure where the car was parked when the culprit scratched it up, but the messages scraped into the blue paint were troubling. There was foul language and there were scratches on the hood, all four doors and the trunk, and they were directed at a man — and they mentioned him by name: “You ain’t (expletive),” “(Expletive) you,” “Tell your wife about our child.” The deputy asked the woman who the man named in the scrapings was, and she said it was her husband. An incident report added that “she asked her husband about this and he walked away not giving any information.”
