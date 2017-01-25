She kicked out her live-in boyfriend and next thing she knew her clothes were on fire

She told him to get out and stay out. But after a 22-year-old Macon woman gave her live-in boyfriend the boot earlier this month, he didn’t do as requested. After their falling out on Jan. 6, the police got involved. The young woman put her boyfriend’s belonging on the back porch of her apartment in the 3000 block of Bloomfield Drive. She then noticed that her cellphone was missing. A Bibb County sheriff’s report said she tracked down her boyfriend and retrieved the phone. Later that day, she returned to her apartment and saw her boyfriend “coming from the rear of her apartment with her television and DVD player,” the sheriff’s report noted. She tried to stop him, but he took off. The report said the back door of her apartment had been kicked in and that there was a small fire in the grass nearby. The young woman said her clothes and her children’s clothes had been burned.
Comments