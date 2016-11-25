Man found slumped over in car; woman says ex painted her leg black

Dispatches: A Warner Robins man was found passed out in Macon one night last month. He was, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, “slouched over” in a black 2001 Nissan Sentra. A sheriff’s deputy who saw the man, 39, spotted him on Greenbriar Road, a few blocks south of Napier Avenue’s intersection with Log Cabin Drive. “He stated that he did not know where he was or how he got there,” the deputy’s write-up said. The man added that he had “been drinking off and on” and that he had been sitting there in his car for more than an hour. ... On the evening of Oct. 20, a woman and a man she has reportedly known “for a long time” went to the S&S Cafeteria on Bloomfield Road in Macon. The line there was long. The woman, 37, got out to go in. The man, who was driving her grandmother’s Chevy Impala, said he’d be right back. Two hours later, when he still hadn’t returned, the woman, who was said to be “frantic and upset,” reported the car stolen. ... A man went into the Murphy Express gas mart on Gray Highway Oct. 19 and reportedly stole a hot dog and an Icehouse beer. ... Details were scant. What prompted the incident wasn’t noted in a police report. But at 9 o’clock one morning in mid-October, the police were sent to a reported assault at Parkview Apartments in southwest Macon. The apartments are on Lions Place, the road that runs from Rocky Creek into Bloomfield Park. A 23-year-old woman who lives there said that her ex-boyfriend, 29, showed up and was standing by her door. According to a sheriff’s report, the ex, for reasons unknown, then spray-painted her left leg with black paint and ran off.
Comments