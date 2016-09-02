Bond revoked for midstate pastor charged with murder

Bond has been revoked for a Houston County pastor accused of fatally shooting his fiancée last year at his townhouse off Macon’s Stinsonville Road.
Despite an initial ruling that 46-year-old Kendra Jackson’s June 2015 death was a suicide, Bibb County grand jurors indicted William C. Pounds III last December, charging him with murder and aggravated assault.
The prosecution argues Pounds, 48, has been visiting friends, family, restaurants, shopping venues and package stores in violation of his bond, according to a motion filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Conditions of Pounds’ bond already allowed him to make weekly trips to a specific grocery store, Wal-Mart and a counseling center along with a monthly visit to his barber. He also was allowed to attend church on alternating Sundays at Trinity CME Church in Macon, work on the other Sundays at Perry’s King’s Chapel Memorial CME Church, doctor’s appointments and to meet with his lawyer.
In a motion seeking to have Pounds returned to jail to await trial, Bibb County prosecutor Jonathan Adams contends Pounds’ travel included visits to places not on the approved list.
A judge revoked Pounds’ bond last week, Adams said.
A judge previously revoked bond in the case in March after Pounds was photographed attending a Mardi Gras ball at the Anderson Conference Center in violation of his house arrest. He later reinstated bond, according to court records.
Contacted Friday, Pounds’ lawyer, Franklin J. Hogue said, “It’s always more difficult to prepare for trial with a client who’s in jail, but we will spend many hours together there preparing to defend against these charges.”
Pounds has maintained Jackson’s death was a suicide.
The case could go to trial this fall.
Pounds, a bi-vocational minister who has led Perry’s Kings Chapel Memorial CME Church, also has worked as a senior master sergeant assigned to the 116th Air Control Wing at Robins Air Force Base.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
