Mayor calls in sheriff to investigate city employee's alleged misconduct

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking into allegations of criminal conduct involving a Warner Robins city employee.

Mayor Randy Toms asked Sheriff Cullen Talton on June 12 to look into possible fraud or forgery reported by a city employee, according to a sheriff's news release.

Talton assigned the case to the Criminal Investigations Division under lead investigator Cpl. Eric Salter.

No details about the allegations are being released, according to Thursday's news release.

It was not clear how long the investigation is expected to take.