Georgia funeral home owner arrested after what was buried was not a mother's cremains

The owner of Brantley Funeral Home in Wrightsville is accused of receiving payment for cremains given to a man who thought he was burying his mother, the GBI says.
John Hall Brantley was arrested Monday and charged with theft by taking, said Scott Whitley, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Eastman.
Brantley was also charged with four counts of identification of remains of deceased for allegedly having containers of cremains that were not labeled as required by law, Whitley said.
All the charges are misdemeanors, Whitley said. Any theft under $1,500 is a misdemeanor.
Brantley does not have a crematorium on site but outsources that service
Here's what happened, according to the GBI:
In January, Brantley contracted with a man to cremate the man's mother. Brantley later met with the man and gave him an urn containing what the man thought were his mother's cremains and the family buried the urn at the mother's burial plot in a cemetery.
In May, the crematory, which had tried numerous times to get in touch with Brantley about cremains Brantley had outsourced with them, tracked down the man, who was the next of kin.
The man did not initially understand what the call was about because "in their minds, mom has been buried," Whitley said.
Through the conversation with the crematorium, the man realized that his mother's remains were not at her burial plot but at the crematory. The man called the Wrightsville Police Department, which reached out to the GBI.
The GBI launched an investigation.
The urn was disinterred from the cemetery, and a GBI medical examiner is expected to attempt to determine whether what was buried was cremains, some other substance or a mixture of both, Whitley said.
From the circumstances, what was buried was not the mother's cremains, Whitley said.
Friday, the GBI searched the funeral home and found three unlabeled containers with cremains inside.
Records were also seized.
"We are going to look at the records to see if anything in them points to something that could be fraudulent," Whitley said. "We don't know at this time."
The man's name or the crematorium that Brantley outsourced the service to were not released.
None of the crematoriums Brantley outsourced with did anything wrong, Whitley said.
Brantley could not be reached for comment.
