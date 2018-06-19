North Macon gift shop robbed by suspect of unknown gender

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are looking for the armed robber who held up a north
Macon store late Monday night.
Just before 11:30 p.m., a person wearing dark clothing demanded money at Moon's Gift Shop at 3992 Northside Drive near the corner of Forest Hill Road, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
The thief's face was covered and the clerk could not tell if the suspect was male or female, the release stated.
The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was hurt.
Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call for an investigator with the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
