Macon brothers, 10 and 15, killed after 'terrible tragedy' at mud bogging event

Two Macon brothers were killed Saturday evening after being hit by a truck at a mud bogging event in Milledgeville.
The 10-year-old and 15-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene at South Creek Mud Boggin' at 2949 Irwinton Road about 7:30 p.m., Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez said.
"It was a terrible, terrible tragedy," the coroner said.
Authorities identified the deceased brothers as Ryan and Justin Moore.
A third brother, 11-year-old Zach Moore, also was hurt and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of a Chevrolet S10 was finishing his run through the mud pit, preparing to exit when the truck's throttle somehow got stuck.
The driver was unable to slow down and he lost control of the truck, which barreled through a cabled area and hit the three children before overturning, Georgia State Patrol said.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating and charges are pending against the truck driver.
Representatives of South Creek Mud Boggin' declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday.
The company's website advertised the "Rooster Tail Madness," event and invited outlaw, modified and super-stock trucks to participate in the race on the track, which has "gone through a rebuild for the 2018 Season."
