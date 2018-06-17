Macon teen killed, 3 others hurt in drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old was killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting during a cookout just after midnight Sunday.
Calvin Bernard Harvey had been shot once when deputies found him lying on the stoop of 325 Edgewood Lane, just south of Broadway, about 12:30 a.m., the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
A 13-year-old girl, 23-year-old Ronnie Jackson Jr. and 25-year-old Morgan Diggs "sustained minor injuries" after gunshots were fired into a crowd, the news release said.
Harvey is the 20th homicide victim in Bibb County this year.
Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
