Warner Robins woman killed in Crawford County crash

A Warner Robins woman was killed in a single-car crash in Crawford County late Thursday night.
Tiffani Amber Ferguson, 24, was a passenger in a car that ran off the road and hit several trees on Ga. 42 south near Richardson Mill Road about 11 p.m., according to a news release from Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker.
Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, whose name Walker did not release, was being treated at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Her condition is unknown.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
For updates on this story, return to Macon.com and read Saturday's Telegraph.
Comments