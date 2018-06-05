Child molester texted Georgia girl nude photos from prison, report says

A twice-convicted child molester who reportedly sent a 13-year-old girl naked pictures of himself from prison pleaded guilty Tuesday to having a smuggled cellphone at Central State Prison in Macon.
The girl, who lived in another midstate county, was a past acquaintance of Gunn’s, authorities said.
In September of 2016, someone who knows the child discovered that Gunn and the girl were having video-chat sessions and found screenshots that included photographs that showed Gunn’s face. While no nude photographs were recovered from the phone by police, authorities were alarmed by what they did see.
“The photos were disturbing to the state,” Bibb County prosecutor Blake Morton said at Tuesday’s plea hearing, “as they were photographs of Mr. Gunn shirtless, holding objects such as bananas, sticking his tongue out in what we believe to be inappropriate photographs.”
Corrections officers at the prison found a cellphone taped to the bottom of a bunk in Gunn’s prison cell.
Gunn’s child molestation convictions came more than a decade ago in Bibb and Carroll counties, and his prison sentences for those crimes could run through the year 2026. His guilty plea on Tuesday tacked on three more years.
According to a police report, the 13-year-old who Gunn was said to be chatting with from prison told investigators in 2016 that while they conversed Gunn “would ask her to send nude pictures. She stated that he sent her nude pictures of himself and that he was holding his penis in one of them. She stated the picture did not show his face. … She stated that Gunn told her to delete the messages.”
