High school coach accused of raping student was found dead in his home

A West Laurens High School wrestling coach accused of raping a student was found dead as officers arrived to arrest him Monday.

Michael Slaughter was told by Laurens County sheriff's investigators that he was about to be arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, according to a Laurens County sheriff's news release.

The GBI launched an investigation earlier in the month which resulted in arrest warrants being signed this week.

Deputies called Slaughter about the charges and he said he would surrender to the sheriff's office, the release stated.

Minutes after the phone call, deputies arrived at his home and couldn't make contact with him.

They secured a search warrant and found him dead inside his home in a suspected suicide.

In December of 2015, West Laurens High School announced Slaughter's hire as head wrestling coach.

"WLHS Raider Nation are proud to have a former WLHS wrestling stand out Coach Michael Slaughter to be our new head wrestling coach."

Laurens County School Superintendent Dan Brigman shared condolences on the school district's Facebook page.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Slaughter family, our athletes, students and the West Laurens High School faculty and staff."

Brigman said Slaughter had resigned to take a job at another Georgia school district.

On May 10, the sheriff's office was informed of possible sexual contact off campus between Slaughter and a female student.

The Eastman investigative office of the GBI, which was initially called once the sexual assault allegations were reported, is continuing to investigate the case.