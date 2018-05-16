Former Byron daycare worker hit two young children in her care, police say

A former Byron daycare worker was charged Wednesday with two counts of simple battery, a misdemeanor, after allegedly striking two young children, police said.
Kellie Matthews, 32, is free on a $2,000 bond after turning herself into Byron police.
The charges follow an investigation by Byron police.
Police were dispatched to Byron Baptist Church's Agape Way Daycare at 100 West White Road on April 16 after a complaint was made that a daycare worker had taken a child into a closet and punched them in the stomach, said Byron police Sgt. Melanie Bickford.
After watching daycare surveillance video and conducting interviews, police found no evidence of that allegation. But they did find where Matthews allegedly struck two separate children, both age 4, Bickford said.
One child was struck on the back, and the other child was struck on the arms, which are not normal areas for spanking, Bickford said.
Moreover, the daycare has a no spanking policy, Bickford said.
Matthews was the lead worker in a classroom for children ages 3 and 4.
Additionally, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is currently investigating Agape Way Daycare for alleged violations of discipline after an incident was reported to the agency also on April 16.
"Because this is an open investigation, I cannot comment further at this time," said Reg Griffin, chief communications officer for the state agency.
Anyone with any further information about the alleged incidents should contact the Byron Police Department 478-956-2493.
