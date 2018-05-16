Jurors will soon begin deciding case against second teen accused in Sam Poss slaying

Jurors in the murder case against Brandon Warren will begin deliberating after a lunch break early this afternoon.
Warren, 20, one of two young men accused in the October 2016 strangulation slaying of 18-year-old Sam Poss, took the stand in his own defense Wednesday morning.
Speaking in a monotone whisper during much of his hour-long testimony in Houston County Superior Court, Warren said he had feared for his life the night Poss was killed and that the attack on Poss was his friend and co-defendant Dakota White’s idea.
White, 19, was convicted of murder and other charges last week. He testified against Warren on Tuesday and will be sentenced later. Poss was killed in the wee hours of Oct. 15, 2016, after authorities say he was lured out by White, an acquaintance from Perry High School, to help him with a computer-game repair. Poss, who was handy with computers, agreed. The repair, though, was a ruse to get Poss outside.
Prosecutors have suggested Warren and White had a suicide pact, but that before killing themselves they wanted to see what it felt like to take someone else’s life.
Return to macon.com and read Thursday’s Telegraph for more.
Comments