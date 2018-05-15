Macon grocery warehouse workers hurt in armed robbery in store parking lot

Two employees headed to work were hurt early Tuesday when they were confronted by a gunman in the parking lot.

Just before 3:15 a.m., workers parked at the Serena Wholesale at 3840 Eisenhower Parkway when an armed robber came up from behind, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.

Raul Dastellano Nistail, 32, was hit in the back of the head as the gunman pointed the weapon and yelled "Where is the money?"

Enoch Larorre Raver, 31, was pulled from the vehicle and thrown to the pavement before the gunman grabbed the money bag for the business that is not too far from Log Cabin Drive.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money, a cell phone and keys to the vehicle and ran toward Bloomfield Road and provides goods for convenience stores and grocers.

The robber is described as a black male dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.