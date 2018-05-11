Mom gunned down by son days before Mother's Day, GBI says

A man is accused of gunning his mom down days before Mother’s Day in her Vienna home.
Vienna police were dispatched twice to the home Thursday before the fatal shots rang out about 11 p.m., said J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Perry.
Arriving officers were met by the 20-year-old Tony Adams Jr. in the yard of the North 5th Street home. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left arm, Ricketson said.
His 42-year-old mother, Balinda Woodson, was found dead inside the home. She had been shot multiple times and stabbed once, Ricketson said.
Police were first dispatched to a domestic at the home at 10 a.m. that morning, then again about 10:20 p.m.
The officers thought everything had calmed down and was under control when they left the second time, Ricketson said.
Adams lived at his mom's home, Ricketson. She had remarried.
Adams was charged with one count each of malice and felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault, Ricketson said.
Adams was being held Friday at the Dooly County jail without bond.
