Drive-by shooting in Dublin leaves one teenager dead, another injured

One teenager is dead and another wounded in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night in Dublin.
Arriving police found Jamel Ramos, 19, on the ground unresponsive in front of a Central Avenue home, said Dublin police Capt. Ronnie Holmes.
An officer performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until emergency medical personnel arrived and took over. Ramos was taken to Fairview Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Holmes said.
Markevius Ford, 19, was wounded in the buttocks, Holmes said. He was taken by someone on scene to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.
Several people were in the yard or on the porch when multiple shots were fired from a small gray or silver car.
Bullets pierced the home and were found in the yard.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Dublin police at at 478-277-5023, or crime text them at 478-595-7279.
Comments