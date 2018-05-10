Macon's 16th homicide victim identified in shooting that wounded teen near Davis Homes

An 18-year-old Macon woman was found shot dead early Thursday in Davis Homes on the east side.
Neighbors report hearing at least five gunshots at about 5 a.m. in Macon's 16th homicide of the year.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to 286 Leaf St., which is off of Main Street in east Macon.
Shondrika Adams, 18, was dead on the front porch of one of the Davis Homes public housing units and a 16-year-old male was wounded in the leg and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
The coroner's team pronounced Adams dead shortly after 5 a.m. and waited for the scene to be processed before further examining the body and identifying her.
Her identity was released shortly before 8 a.m. once her family was notified.
"She just had a birthday Tuesday," Jones said.
Adams lived on Bradley Place, which is off Log Cabin Drive in west Macon.
Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Clay Williams said Adams was believed to have been seeking help at the unit where she died.
The 16-year-old, who was in the white Jeep that was still running in the street, could not tell authorities her name.
The back door window of the vehicle had been shot out.
Williams said it's believed the shooting happened at the intersection of Leaf Street and Leaf Court and that both victims were in the Jeep.
Shell casings were in the street, Jones said, and at least seven evidence markers were on the pavement near the intersection at the back end of the complex.
The Davis Homes apartment is roped off as investigators process the scene in the public housing neighborhood near the Ocmulgee National Monument.
"This is too close," said one neighbor who says there are children living in all of these units. "This is happening every day."
Several people gathered in their pajamas on the street, some with young children at their side.
This is a breaking story. Come back to macon.com for updates.
