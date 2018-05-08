Georgia statewide lookout posted for escaped inmate from Richmond County

The Georgia Department of Corrections warns everyone to be on the lookout for an escaped prisoner.
Raul Eduardo Prado, 63, was serving a 25-year sentence at the Richmond County Correctional Institution for trafficking marijuana before he walked away from the Central Services Treatment Plant in Augusta on Monday.
Prado is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.
According to a Feb. 2012 news report, Prado skipped out on his trial in Lawrenceville and was later arrested in Texas where he was armed with handguns believed to have been looking for a witness against him.
He began his current sentence in January of 2013, according to prison records.
The Department of Corrections warns the public not to try to capture him, but to call the GDC Communications Center at 478-992-5111 or the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.
Comments