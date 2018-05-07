Macon hit-and-run crash kills woman on Vineville Avenue

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal pedestrian accident early Monday.

Just before 12:50 a.m., a 46-year-old woman was hit and killed on Vineville Avenue between Clisby Place and Forest Avenue, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Teresa Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene, Jones said.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

