A man fleeing Bibb County sheriff's deputies is dead after he was struck by a vehicle

A man fleeing sheriff's deputies is dead after he jumped out of a stolen SUV and ran into oncoming traffic on Interstate-75 in Bibb County.
Drugs were found inside the SUV, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
His identify was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The incident began to unfold about 9:30 p.m. when Bibb County sheriff’s deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle near the Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway, the release said.
When Deputies attempted to stop the yellow Ford Escape, the driver speed off down Eisenhower Parkway and headed for I-75. He continued to flee down I-75 north at a high-rate of speed until stopping the SUV just before Pierce Avenue and jumping out.
He was running across the southbound lanes when he was stuck., the release said. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead.
No one else was hurt in the incident.
The SUV was stolen in Pennsylvania and deputies found stolen things, methamphetamine and other drugs inside, the release said.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
