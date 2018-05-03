He 'treated' a woman with cancer for a year. Her death revealed he wasn't licensed, police say

A Kathleen woman died after almost a year of receiving ‘home treatment’ for a cancerous tumor on her toe.
When Annett Johnson became gravely ill in early April, investigators learned the man who had been treating her did not have a Georgia medical license, according to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Jimmy Lee Taylor, 67, was arrested April 11, a week before 76-year-old Johnson died at a hospice care center in Perry.
Taylor, of Rincon, near Savannah, drove to Johnson’s house that day to provide "further treatment and provide medical supplies and medicine to Ms. Johnson," Capt. Jon Holland wrote in the news release.
An investigator met Taylor there and arrested him on a charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license. A search of his car revealed evidence related to practicing medicine, according to Holland.
Taylor also is charged with practicing medicine without a license and possession of cannabis oil, the news release said. He is free on a $10,000 bond and was required to wear an electronic monitoring device.
"Investigators have discovered that Jimmy Lee Taylor may have other victims in the state of Georgia as well as other states," Holland wrote.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call lead investigator Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-218-4790 or 478-542-2085.
