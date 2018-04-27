He snatched a purse while a woman pumped gas in Perry; Now he's jailed in Dooly County

A man snatched a woman's purse from her car as she pumped gas at a Perry grocery store was arrested Friday in Dooly County, authorities said.
Charles Bradley Chandler Jr. of Clarksdale Tennessee, has been charged in Dooly County with fleeing and attempt to elude, reckless driving, improper lane change, driving in the emergency lane, driving on suspended license and window tint violation.
Chandler is expected to be charged with entering auto at a Kroger in Perry for the purse snatching, Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes texted.
Additionally, Chandler has five open warrants for entering auto and one count of grand theft auto out of Ohio, according to a Perry police news release.
Bibb County also is expected to have charges for Chandler, the release said.
Bibb County Sgt. Linda Howard said that Chandler is a suspect in a similar incident just before noon Monday at the Kroger Fuel Center on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon when a 67-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet.
No charges out of Bibb County have been filed at this time against Chandler, Howard said.
Chandler was being held Friday at the Dooly County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME or call police at 478-988-2800.
