Man, woman killed in barrage of bullets on Bloomfield street

Gunfire erupted killing two people on a south Macon street early Wednesday.
Just after 12:45 a.m., Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to 3670 Bloomfield Drive where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying dead in the street and a woman dead near a car.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the male victim as 23-year-old Keyon Hogan. The woman has not yet been identified in the 13th and 14th homicides of the year in the county.
Shell casings littered the street, which was blocked for hours between Kenneth Drive and Jessie Rice Street.
"There's multiple shell casings in the street and multiple shell casings in the front yard," Jones said.
A crime lab technician and investigators were on the scene gathering evidence.
In addition to the flashing blue lights from Bibb County sheriff's vehicles, a string of cars with emergency flashers lined the road as friends and family members of the victims kept vigil.
Many of them were dressed only in night clothes in spite of the early morning chill.
One woman drove up and dashed toward the crime scene, only to be stopped by a deputy who told her she'd have to wait behind the yellow tape.
Jones reflected on the deadly first quarter of the year by repeating his church's "PUSH" motto, pray until something happens.
"Only thing I can say is keep on praying," he said as the blue lights lit up his face. "That's all we can do is keep on praying and never give up. This is 14 homicides in less than four months. We had 30 for all of last year and if it doesn't slow down or stop, we're going to get 30 again this year."
Anyone with information about the killings is urged to call a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
