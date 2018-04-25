Man, woman killed in barrage of bullets on Bloomfield street

SHARE COPY LINK Macon’s Keyon Hogan and a woman were shot dead early Wed. April 25, 2018, in a barrage of gunfire at 3670 Bloomfield Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said there have been 14 homicides in less than four months. Liz Fabian

Macon’s Keyon Hogan and a woman were shot dead early Wed. April 25, 2018, in a barrage of gunfire at 3670 Bloomfield Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said there have been 14 homicides in less than four months. Liz Fabian